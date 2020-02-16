iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $155.97 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.14 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.04.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

