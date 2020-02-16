AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stake Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,207,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,713 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $31,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AudioCodes by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AudioCodes by 456.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AudioCodes by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.36. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.92 million, a PE ratio of 201.27 and a beta of 0.69.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AUDC shares. Sidoti started coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered AudioCodes from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.