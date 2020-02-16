Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $37.81 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,965 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $37,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,998 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,241,000 after acquiring an additional 470,378 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,686,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,478,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $937,267,000 after acquiring an additional 207,208 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,021,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,730,000 after acquiring an additional 189,093 shares during the period.

OMC opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.29. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

