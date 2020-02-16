Reviewing Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) and ImmunoGen (OTCMKTS:IMGN)

Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) and ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and ImmunoGen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mateon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.74 million N/A N/A ImmunoGen $53.82 million 18.91 -$168.84 million ($1.18) -5.76

Mateon Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ImmunoGen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.3% of ImmunoGen shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of ImmunoGen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and ImmunoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mateon Therapeutics N/A -189.43% -107.18% ImmunoGen -292.57% N/A -51.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mateon Therapeutics and ImmunoGen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mateon Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 ImmunoGen 1 6 2 0 2.11

ImmunoGen has a consensus target price of $4.28, indicating a potential downside of 37.06%. Given ImmunoGen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ImmunoGen is more favorable than Mateon Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Mateon Therapeutics has a beta of 3.01, suggesting that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunoGen has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ImmunoGen beats Mateon Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mateon Therapeutics Company Profile

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical, focuses on developing small molecule injectable drugs for the treatment of cancer. It is developing CA4P, an immuno-oncology agent that stimulates the immune system against the tumor; and OXi4503 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company was formerly known as OXiGENE, Inc. and changed its name to Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2016. Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche, Amgen/Oxford BioTherapeutics, sanofi-aventis U. S. LLC, Biotest AG, Bayer HealthCare AG, Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc., CytomX Therapeutics, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Debiopharm International SA, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, and MacroGenics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

