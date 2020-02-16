South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) and Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Critical Contrast

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) and Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares South Plains Financial and Equity BancShares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Plains Financial $189.57 million 1.97 $29.22 million $1.69 12.24 Equity BancShares $200.49 million 2.18 $25.58 million $1.77 16.01

South Plains Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Equity BancShares. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity BancShares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares South Plains Financial and Equity BancShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Plains Financial 15.41% 11.68% 1.05% Equity BancShares 12.76% 8.43% 0.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for South Plains Financial and Equity BancShares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Plains Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Equity BancShares 0 1 0 0 2.00

South Plains Financial presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.91%. Given South Plains Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe South Plains Financial is more favorable than Equity BancShares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.0% of South Plains Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Equity BancShares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Equity BancShares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

South Plains Financial beats Equity BancShares on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South Plains Financial

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses. The company's loan products also comprise various consumer loans to individuals and professionals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides debit cards; online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions comprising remote check deposits with mobile bill pay; ATMs; and treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house and stop payment services. In addition, the company offers cash management deposit products, such as lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts, as well as banking services through telephone, mail, and personal appointments. As of February 22, 2018, it operated 42 full-service branches located in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Equity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

