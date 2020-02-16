Financial Analysis: Globe Life (NYSE:GL) versus National Western Life Group (NYSE:NWLI)

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) and National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Globe Life pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. National Western Life Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Globe Life pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Globe Life and National Western Life Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globe Life 2 0 1 0 1.67 National Western Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Globe Life presently has a consensus price target of $94.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.28%. Given Globe Life’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Globe Life is more favorable than National Western Life Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.1% of Globe Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of National Western Life Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Globe Life shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of National Western Life Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Globe Life has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Western Life Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Globe Life and National Western Life Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globe Life 16.80% 11.22% 3.01% National Western Life Group 17.95% 5.38% 0.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Globe Life and National Western Life Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globe Life $4.53 billion 2.65 $760.79 million $6.75 16.44 National Western Life Group $551.60 million 1.80 $116.76 million N/A N/A

Globe Life has higher revenue and earnings than National Western Life Group.

Summary

Globe Life beats National Western Life Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers term life, whole life, children's life, senior life, and family life insurance products; accidental benefits insurance; mortgage protection insurance; and medicare supplement plans. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. is based in McKinney, Texas.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders. Its life products include universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life insurance, and traditional products comprising term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprise flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities. The company also engages in the real estate, nursing home, and other investment activities. The company markets and distributes its insurance products primarily through independent national marketing organizations. National Western Life Group, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Austin, Texas.

