Analysts Expect ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Post $0.06 EPS

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ViaSat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.14. ViaSat posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. ViaSat had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSAT shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $61.00 on Friday. ViaSat has a twelve month low of $60.85 and a twelve month high of $97.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average of $73.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 0.79.

In other ViaSat news, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $640,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $284,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,499. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 73.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 3,888.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

