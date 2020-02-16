Brokerages Expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. AdaptHealth posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

Several research firms have issued reports on AHCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink began coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $16.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $644.80 million, a P/E ratio of 125.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.12. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $16.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,315,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,356,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

