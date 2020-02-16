Reviewing CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CommVault Systems and Check Point Software Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommVault Systems $710.96 million 3.37 $3.56 million $0.60 85.80 Check Point Software Technologies $1.99 billion 8.94 $825.70 million $5.51 21.25

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than CommVault Systems. Check Point Software Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CommVault Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.1% of CommVault Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of CommVault Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CommVault Systems and Check Point Software Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CommVault Systems 0 2 2 0 2.50 Check Point Software Technologies 3 13 2 0 1.94

CommVault Systems currently has a consensus price target of $60.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.04%. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus price target of $119.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.62%. Given CommVault Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CommVault Systems is more favorable than Check Point Software Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

CommVault Systems has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CommVault Systems and Check Point Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommVault Systems -2.44% 5.68% 2.67% Check Point Software Technologies 41.39% 23.10% 14.64%

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats CommVault Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports. It also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, the company offers Commvault HyperScale, a cloud-ready on premises data management solution; and Commvault HyperScale software and appliances. Further, it provides customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, training, implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly through its sales force to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through its network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in the banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utility, and energy industries. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Infinidat, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections. The company also offers Check Point CloudGuard cloud security product that delivers threat prevention security for enterprise cloud networks, data, and applications; Check Point SandBlast Mobile for mobile security in iOS and Android devices; and Check Point Security Management, which offers security management through a single console that streamlines security operations and provides visibility into policy administration and threat analysis. In addition, the company provides technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services. It sells its products and services to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses, and consumers through a network of channel partners, such as distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

