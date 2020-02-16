Brokerages Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.03. WESCO International reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WESCO International.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WCC shares. Longbow Research raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised WESCO International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 715.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WCC opened at $48.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $61.32.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.