Esquire Financial (ESQ) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ: ESQ) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Esquire Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Esquire Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esquire Financial 29.18% 13.83% 1.92% Esquire Financial Competitors 19.29% 13.53% 1.31%

Esquire Financial has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esquire Financial’s rivals have a beta of 0.89, meaning that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Esquire Financial and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Esquire Financial $48.47 million $14.14 million 13.25 Esquire Financial Competitors $13.76 billion $2.31 billion 13.42

Esquire Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Esquire Financial. Esquire Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Esquire Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esquire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Esquire Financial Competitors 1095 2456 1864 102 2.18

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 38.11%. Given Esquire Financial’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Esquire Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Esquire Financial beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, home repairs, home improvement, or consumer purchases; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a branch in Garden City, New York; and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

