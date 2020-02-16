First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Critical Survey

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Financial Bankshares and Mid Penn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 Mid Penn Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.57%. Given First Financial Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial Bankshares is more favorable than Mid Penn Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.5% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Financial Bankshares pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Mid Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Mid Penn Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and Mid Penn Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bankshares $427.62 million 10.99 $164.81 million $1.21 28.58 Mid Penn Bancorp $107.93 million 1.91 $17.70 million $2.09 11.61

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp. Mid Penn Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and Mid Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bankshares 38.54% 14.01% 2.04% Mid Penn Bancorp 16.40% 7.66% 0.81%

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations. It also provides automated teller machine, drive-in and night deposit, safe deposit facility, remote deposit capture, Internet banking, mobile banking, payroll card, transmitting fund, and other customary commercial banking services. In addition, the company offers personal trust services, including wealth management, administration of estates, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts; and securities brokerage services, as well as administers retirement and employee benefit accounts, such as 401(k) profit sharing plans and IRAs. As of January 24, 2019, it had 73 locations comprising Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Burleson, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The company also provides asset management and technology services. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Abilene, Texas.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. It also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services, as well as safe deposit boxes; and trust and retail investment services. It operates 38 full service retail banking locations in Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.