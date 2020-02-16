Brokerages Anticipate Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) to Post ($0.02) Earnings Per Share

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $4.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Republic First Bancorp an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.71 million, a PE ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.13 million for the quarter. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Research analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,857,000 after buying an additional 95,809 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 382,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 82,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 406,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

