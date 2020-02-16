Analysts Anticipate Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) to report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings per share of ($1.50) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($3.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sohu.com.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOHU. BidaskClub downgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sohu.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. Sohu.com has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $417.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sohu.com by 245.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sohu.com by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sohu.com by 18.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

