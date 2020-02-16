Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $113.75 and last traded at $113.38, with a volume of 21851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.42.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.66. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,672,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

