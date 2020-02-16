ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 1416035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMGN. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $802.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.57.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

