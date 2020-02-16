Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 886,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 993,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 84.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $44.48 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $60.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

A number of research firms have commented on EGBN. Stephens began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

