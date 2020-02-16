Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) Short Interest Down 10.9% in January

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 300,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Urban One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Urban One by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban One by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban One by 3.2% in the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 3,311,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 104,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Urban One stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Urban One has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $86.98 million, a PE ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

