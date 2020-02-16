Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 3,390,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,317,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,208,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 425,638 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,837,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,883,000 after acquiring an additional 799,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,195,000 after acquiring an additional 45,179 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $46.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.96. Yandex has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $48.95.
YNDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Yandex in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.
About Yandex
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.