Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 3,390,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,317,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,208,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 425,638 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,837,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,883,000 after acquiring an additional 799,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,195,000 after acquiring an additional 45,179 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $46.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.96. Yandex has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $48.95.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $15.67. The firm had revenue of $51.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.82 billion. Yandex had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $20.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YNDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Yandex in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.