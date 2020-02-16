Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Short Interest Update

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 84.50, a quick ratio of 84.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 385.36% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,997,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,714,000 after purchasing an additional 491,147 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,244,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,018,000 after buying an additional 1,603,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,448,000 after buying an additional 198,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,047,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,232,000 after buying an additional 688,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,007,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,897,000 after buying an additional 39,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.