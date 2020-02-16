Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) Short Interest Down 10.9% in January

Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 691,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:VEDL opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. Vedanta has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEDL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vedanta by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 707,208 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,684,000 after acquiring an additional 600,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 548.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 410,329 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 831,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 354,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,487,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,471,000 after acquiring an additional 279,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VEDL shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

