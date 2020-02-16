Short Interest in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Decreases By 11.0%

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 61.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 91,454 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 81.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 86,940 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

NYSE GEO opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.17. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $24.03.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $621.71 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.