Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) Short Interest Down 11.1% in January

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,705 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMB opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.76. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $49.47.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

