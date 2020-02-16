Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Update

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 32,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ideal Power stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Ideal Power at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Ideal Power has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

