EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Short Interest Update

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the January 15th total of 6,230,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 152,962 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 890,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,118,000 after acquiring an additional 173,165 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,115,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

EQM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. EQM Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE:EQM opened at $21.34 on Friday. EQM Midstream Partners has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $47.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.74%. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.52%.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

