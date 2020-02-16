Ciner Resources (CINR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) is scheduled to post its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 17th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CINR opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $345.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.10. Ciner Resources has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

