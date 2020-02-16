Nordic American Tanker (NAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.03 million.

NYSE NAT opened at $3.45 on Friday. Nordic American Tanker has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $499.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.18.

NAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordic American Tanker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

