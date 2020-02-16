Enphase Energy (ENPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ENPH stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $140,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 305,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.46.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

