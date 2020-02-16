Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Short Interest Update

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FNF opened at $45.08 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

