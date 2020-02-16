KAR Auction Services (KAR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $22.47 on Friday. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CJS Securities cut shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

