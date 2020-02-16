Palomar (PLMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) is scheduled to be releasing its Q4 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Palomar to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86. Palomar has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $60.06.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $648,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $243,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 326,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,879,318.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,546,950 over the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on PLMR. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Palomar to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Palomar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Palomar Company Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

