Palomar (PLMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) is scheduled to be releasing its Q4 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Palomar to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Palomar stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86. Palomar has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $60.06.
In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $648,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $243,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 326,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,879,318.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,546,950 over the last quarter.
Palomar Company Profile
There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc
