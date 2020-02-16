The Hackett Group (HCKT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect The Hackett Group to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCKT. TheStreet upgraded The Hackett Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

