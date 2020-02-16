10x Genomics (TXG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE TXG opened at $92.57 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $108.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.80.

TXG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

