Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $5.16 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $122.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94.

In other news, CFO Preetam Shah acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $47,792.00. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

BCLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

