Groupon (GRPN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Groupon stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRPN shares. UBS Group raised Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Groupon from $4.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

