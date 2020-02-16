Westlake Chemical (WLK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. Vertical Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering lowered Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.24.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.