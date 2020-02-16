SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Masco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Masco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

MAS stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 123,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $5,643,414.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 506,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,213,490.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 20,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,740.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,714 shares of company stock worth $16,632,204 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 59,900.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $42,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

