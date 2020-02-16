Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hillenbrand in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sidoti cut their price target on Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hillenbrand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

HI opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.29. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.90 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Glennis A. Williams sold 1,993 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $66,267.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP J Michael Whitted bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Insiders acquired a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $167,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 26,779 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,160,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,667,000 after purchasing an additional 172,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

