Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.81 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05).

FENC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.10. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 455,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

