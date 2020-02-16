Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CME Group Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CME Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.91. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.09.

CME Group stock opened at $213.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.17. CME Group has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $224.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in CME Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in CME Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 85,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

