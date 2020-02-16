AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoNation in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of AN opened at $47.50 on Friday. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $216,420.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,291.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 441,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,036,688. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 123.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

