KeyCorp Comments on Applied Materials, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Materials in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ICAP upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Applied Materials stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.12. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

