Imperial Capital Weighs in on Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Imperial Capital dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a report released on Thursday, February 13th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million.

VNOM has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Viper Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Securities cut their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $23.57 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $36.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $83,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $522,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 39.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,415.38%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

