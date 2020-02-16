Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
FOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.20.
Shares of FOR opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $23.11.
In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $41,740.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 30.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
