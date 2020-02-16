Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of FOR opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $23.11.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 6.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $41,740.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 30.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

