GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a reduce rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Shares of NYSE GLOP opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.98.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a negative net margin of 12.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 50.43%. This is a boost from GasLog Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter worth about $345,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 505.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,856 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 53,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

