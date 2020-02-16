TheStreet Downgrades Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Misonix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

Misonix stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $302.07 million, a P/E ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04. Misonix has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $27.54.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $19.72 million during the quarter. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 14.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Misonix by 340.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Misonix in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Misonix during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Misonix by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Misonix by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

