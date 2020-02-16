National Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX)

National Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOX opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.25 million for the quarter.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.