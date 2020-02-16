SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPWR. Roth Capital started coverage on SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 target price on SunPower and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded SunPower from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded SunPower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen downgraded SunPower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.26.

Get SunPower alerts:

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.50 and a beta of 2.18. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at $5,358,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.