Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a sell rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 748.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 25,016 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth about $489,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

