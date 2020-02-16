Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a sell rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 748.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 25,016 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth about $489,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Masco Corp
SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Masco Corp
Hillenbrand, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share
Hillenbrand, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CME Group Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CME Group Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
AutoNation, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share
AutoNation, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share
KeyCorp Comments on Applied Materials, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
KeyCorp Comments on Applied Materials, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report