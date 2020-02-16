Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an in-line rating for the company. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.86.

CVNA opened at $88.62 on Wednesday. Carvana has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $99.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.88. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 16,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,140.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 33,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,066,806.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,931 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,282. 13.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 28,898 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 200,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 96,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,774,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,431,000 after purchasing an additional 170,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

